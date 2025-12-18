War On Women Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2025 - 1:01 PM

Today, War On Women has announced they will be hitting the road in March 2026. After launching a new chapter with the release of their single “Precious Problem” and teasing more new music coming soon, the band is ready to share a live setlist of new and long-beloved War On Women tracks this spring. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, vocalist Shawna Potter said: “I’m so stoked to get back to the west coast! This is our first run of shows with the new album out, so the songs are fresh, and we’re excited about them. We spent a lot of time on ‘Time Under Tension,’ and to finally be able to share it with everyone feels good.”

War On Women‘s band name is the band’s ethos straight from the get. For well over a decade, the group has stood at the frontlines of advocacy, communication and change, shaping songs in reaction to headlines, news pieces and current events around intersectional communities with the intention of raising awareness and conveying a response based in humanity rather than division.

War On Women Tour Dates

3/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Little Giant

3/19 – Columbus, OH – Used Kids Records

3/20 – St Louis, MO – Duck Room

3/21 – Kansas City, MO – Recordbar

3/23 – Denver, CO – HQ

3/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Beehive

3/25 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest*

3/26 – Seattle, WA – The Vera Project

3/27 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

3/28 – Arcata, CA – Rampart Skatepark

3/29 – Oakland, CA – Doll Fest*

*No Oceanator