War On Women Shares New Single “Precious Problem”

War on Women returns after a five year hiatus with their newest single, titled “Precarious Problem” War on Women maintains a loud rambunctious tone throughout the track with the loud piercing punk vocals, the heaviness in the tom toms on the drum set, and some solid guitar as well.

The group’s lead singer Shawna Potters spoke about some of the messaging of the song saying “This is about intimate partner violence…” Potter goes on to speak about how drugs and alcohol affect some of these relationships and she feels as though it’s an important topic to educate the public, and her listeners.

The single becomes just the first piece of new music released by War on Women since their 2020 album Wonderful Hell. Whether or not this is the band marking the start of a comeback or not is still unclear at this time. Until any other decisions are made it would be safe to expect at least one or two more singles in the near future to either ride out the year or kick off the new year.

There was no music video or lyric video released for the song, in fact the only places to stream the song currently are on traditional music streaming services as there is no official video on YouTube. Either way, it’s not a bad start from War on Women, especially if they can keep this kind of work up in the coming months,