The Flaming Lips’ Ready Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots 20th Anniversary Boxset

Home News Skyy Rincon July 18th, 2022 - 3:49 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Oklahoma-based psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips have revealed that they are working on a 20th anniversary box set for Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots which was originally released in 2002. Over the weekend, the album turned 20 years old.

Frontman Wayne Coyne celebrated the 20th anniversary of the record by letting fans in on their planned release which has not been given an official arrival date yet. It has been reported that the 6-CD is scheduled to release later this year while speculations claim the vinyl’s release date sometime in 2023.

“Just about done with a couple of mega-packaging sessions for the new Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots 20 year Anniversary Box-Sets.. Vinyls and CD.. lots of great stuff from the archives,” Coyne continued, “More of the packaging for the upcoming Box-Sets on Vinyl and CD…funny interviews, demos from my 4-track cassette recorder … and I think, finally, a collection of ALL the B-Sides that were released with the Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots singles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne5)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne5)

The box set will include the original album, remixes and b-sides, Coyne’s 4-track demos, live performances from Boston 2002 and London 2003, radio sessions, new interviews featuring Coyne, Steven Drozd, Dave Fridmann, Scott Booker and a Dolby Atmos mix.

Back in May, Nell once again teamed up with The Flaming Lips to release a melancholic music video for their cover of Nick Cave’s “The Weeping Song.” In December, they collaborated on a live performance video for “Red Right Hand.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva