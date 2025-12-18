Music Hall of Williamsburg Will Lose Its Lease in 2026

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 18th, 2025 - 5:31 PM

Helmet play a sold out show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on their BETTY 30th anniversary tour on Match 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

Music Hall of Williamsburg has announced that it will be losing its lease and closing at the end of 2026, ending nearly two decades of concerts and cultural life in one of Brooklyn’s most beloved venues. The news has sent ripples through the New York City music community where the 650-capacity hall has been a favorite stop for fans and artists alike. Regulars, performers and promoters now face the reality that the venue’s long run at 66 North Sixth Street is coming to a close.

According to BrooklynVegan, The Bowery Presents, which operates Music Hall of Williamsburg, was recently informed by the building’s owners that the lease will not be renewed after 2026. The announcement came in an internal memo shared with staff that confirmed the iconic venue’s future at its longtime Williamsburg address is limited. Since first opening as Music Hall of Williamsburg in 2007, after taking over the space from the earlier club Northsix, the venue has been a crucial part of New York’s live music ecosystem.

Over the years the stage has hosted countless acts, from Mumford and Sons and Tame Impala to The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran when they were still on the rise. The Bowery Presents co-partners Jim Glancy and John Moore emphasized their gratitude for nearly twenty years of shows and community impact. They also noted that Music Hall will continue to host concerts throughout 2026, giving fans one last year to see performances before its lease ends.

The closure of this Williamsburg staple highlights wider challenges facing live music venues amid rising real estate pressures and changing neighborhood dynamics. For now, musicians and audiences alike are reflecting on the legacy of Music Hall of Williamsburg even as they plan to make the most of its final year.