YouTube Will Stop Giving Billboard Their Music Data After Decision to Weigh Paid Subscriber Streams More Favorably

YouTube has announced that it will soon stop contributing its music streaming data to Billboard’s flagship charts, a move that could reshape how hits are measured. The change comes amid rising tensions between the video platform and the chart publisher over how different types of streams are valued. The decision has sparked conversation across the music industry about fairness and influence in chart rankings.

According to Pitchfork, YouTube’s Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen, confirmed that songs streamed on YouTube will no longer be counted toward the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts starting January 16, 2026, after a decade-long data partnership. The split follows a dispute over Billboard’s methodology that continues to weight paid subscription streams more favorably than ad-supported, free streams. YouTube argues this formula undervalues the massive engagement from listeners who use ad-supported tiers, saying that all streams should be counted equally to better reflect how fans actually consume music.

Billboard recently adjusted its rules to slightly narrow the gap between paid and free streams, but YouTube maintained that these changes did not go far enough. In response, the company confirmed it will withhold its data after January 16, 2026, meaning that YouTube streams (which have been a major component of chart performance for years) will no longer influence chart positions.

Industry observers note that this could have significant implications for artists whose popularity is driven by video engagement and viral moments on YouTube. Without YouTube data factored into the calculations, labels and performers might shift their strategies toward other streaming platforms that still contribute to Billboard’s rankings. Billboard, for its part, has emphasized that its chart methodology aims to balance revenue, consumer access and various forms of engagement while continuing to provide a benchmark for success across the industry.