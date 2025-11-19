G. Love & Special Sauce Announces Winter 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz November 19th, 2025 - 6:17 PM

G. Love and Special Sauce have announced a long stretch of United States shows for winter 2026, giving fans plenty to look forward to as they continue celebrating two decades of their cherished album Lemonade. The group is treating this anniversary as both a look back and a step forward, bringing the warm, loose spirited energy of the record back to the stage while also sharing newer work from Ode to R L, their tribute to the late Hill Country blues legend R L Boyce.

The upcoming tour honors Lemonade, which first arrived in 2006 and quickly became one of G Loves most loved projects. The album blended blues grit, relaxed folk texture and a smooth rhythmic pulse inspired by early hip hop. It featured guests like Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, Marc Broussard and Blackalicious, and it remains one of his most enduring releases. Fans still speak about its easy glow, and this new run of concerts aims to capture that same inviting feeling.

The tour will also spotlight Ode to R L, a project born from a life changing night in the studio when R L Boyce walked in and transformed an already spirited jam session into something unforgettable. After Boyces passing, producer Logan Tichnor and G Love returned to the recordings with a renewed sense of purpose, shaping them into a collection that honors R L while pulling his sound into a modern space. The album carries the warmth of that room, the electricity of the people who played in it and the weight of knowing it would become a final tribute.

Makua Rothman will join the tour as a special guest, adding another layer of depth. Rothman is a world class big wave surfer who shifted into music after an injury forced him to slow down, Rothman has since grown into a global touring artist. His mix of reggae, rock, rap and soul brings an easy island tilt to the shows, and his recent performances with artists like Eddie Vedder and AWOLnation have earned strong praise. This upcoming run makes it clear that G Love and Special Sauce are not simply revisiting the past. They are celebrating a body of work that grew with them and continues to evolve.

Full G. Love & Special Sauce Tour Dates

11/26 – Seabrook, NH – The Brook

11/29- Copper Mountain, CO – FIS World Cup

12/4 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^^

12/5 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre ^^

12/6 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre ^^

12/7 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount ^^

12/26 – Stowe, VT – Apres Only

12/27 – Stowe, VT – Apres Only

1/07 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room **

1/08 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads **

1/09 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood **

1/10 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium **

1/11 – Evanston, IL – SPACE **

1/14 – Cincinnati, OH – The Ludlow Garage **

1/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme **

1/16 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar **

1/17 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage **

1/18 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark **

1/21 – Rochester, NY – Beston Hall **

1/22 – Killington, VT – Pickle Barrel Nightclub **

1/23 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater **

1/24 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer **

1/27 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box **

1/28 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center for the Arts **

1/29 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music Hall **

1/30 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse **

1/31 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater **

2/3 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage **

2/4 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage **

2/5 – Roanoke, VA – Grandin Theatre **

2/6 – Southern Pines, NC – The Sunrise Theatre **

2/7 – Greenville, SC – Coach Music Factory**

2/10 – Fort Myers, FL – Point Ybel Brewing

2/11 – Fort Myers, FL – Point Ybel Brewing

2/12 – Key West, FL – American Legion

2/13 – New Smyrna Beach, FL – Beachside Tavern

2/26 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Solana Beach **

2/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Brew Rocks **

2/28 – TBA – TBA 3/1 – TBA – TBA **

3/4 – Chico, CA – The Big Room at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. **

3/5 – Medford, OR – Holly Theatre **

3/6 – TBA – TBA **

3/7 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo **

3/8 – TBA – TBA **

3/11 – Park City, UT – The Maquis Park City **

3/12 – Teton Village, WY – Mangy Moose **

3/13 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre **

3/15 – St. Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up

4/10 – 12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Music Festival

9/6 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Amphitheater !!

9/26 – George, WA – The George Amphitheater !!

9/27 – Bend, OR – Hayden Home Amphitheater !!

9/28 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn !!

9/30 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre !!

10/1 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre !!

10/3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl !!

10/4 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl !!

^^ Performing with Allman Betts Family Revival

** w/ MAKUA