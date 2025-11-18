Elon Musk Responds to Billie Eilish’s Comments “She’s Not The Sharpest Tool in The Shed”

Home News Emily Lopez November 18th, 2025 - 9:20 PM

Last week, Billie Eilish, popular pop singer, has spoken out against multibillionaire Elon Musk, calling him a “fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward” after sharing a post to her Instagram story, detailing what Musk could do to solve major world problems with his wealth by presenting different infographics. These included solving world hunger, saving critically endangered species and rebuilding Gaza. Controversy surrounding Musk has increased following his connections with politics and Donald Trump, whom he assisted temporarily by overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency. He is also the world’s richest man and is potentially on his way to becoming it’s first trillionaire, thanks to landmark pay package with Tesla, where he is CEO of the company.

According to NME, on November 17th, Musk responded to Eilish’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) by commenting “She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed” on a repost of her Instagram stories by an account named Billie Eilish Tours. Billionaires have been receiving pressure to donate their money, due to recent events which have left many underprivileged individuals struggling for basic resources, like the recent removal of SNAP benefits. Musk is no exception, as his financial status reaches heights most can’t even imagine. Eilish has been vocal numerous times about her opinion on billionaires. More recently, at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards, she encouraged billionaires to give away their money, in an effort to help those who have been less fortunate.

With the recent drama between Musk and Eilish, it is unlikely he will be swayed by her call to action. Given the nature of their exchanges on social media, it is also highly unlikely that tensions will be resolved any time soon.