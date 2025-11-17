“Mary On A Cross” by Ghost Becomes Certified Double Platinum in the U.S.

Home News Emily Lopez November 17th, 2025 - 8:39 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Ghost is a Swedish rock band that has been active since 2006, releasing six studio albums in that time. They started gaining popularity from their first hit song, “Elizabeth.” Like “Elizabeth” in 2010, “Mary On A Cross” helped the band gain even more fame, despite the song not being as popular when it first released in 2019.

“Mary On A Cross” eventually went viral, stemming from a TikTok, where a slowed-down version of it played in the background. The TikTok in question was an edit with different clips from the Netflix original show “Stranger Things.” Due to that, it became a popular background song for many different videos spanning a variety of TikTok communities and reaching a wider audience, as well as bringing some old fans back to a beloved song.

With it going viral in 2022, “Mary On A Cross” got its first platinum certification a little over two years ago, in September 2023, according to the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). That means it was Ghost’s fourth single to reach gold status within that year. This momentum persisted, earning “Mary On A Cross” even more recognition, thanks to the consistent creation of TikToks using it as audio. According to BLABBERMOUTH, Ghost’s single “Mary On A Cross” became certified double platinum on November 13th. This makes it Ghost’s first song to reach double platinum, marking a huge achievement for the band.

However, the awards and recognition that “Mary On A Cross” earned don’t end there. Another big milestone in their music career was reached with this song, and Ghost earned their first Top 40 single in the U.K. recognition. This just proves the influence that social media can have on finding hidden gems that were once underappreciated.

