Lacuna Coil Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With Escape The Fate

According to Blabbermouth.net, shortly after finishing their Sleepless Empire European tour, Italian metal band Lacuna Coil will continue their live momentum with the announcement of their Sleepless Empire U.S. tour, which is set to start in March 2026. With this run of dates, the band brings their signature dark atmosphere and the emotional intensity of their new album, Sleepless Empire to stages across North America. For tickets and more information, click here.

The upcoming tour announcement comes with a corresponding new official video for “Hosting The Shadow” that shows Lacuna Coil in full force during their set at Aftershock festival in October 2025. Joining them on stage was Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe, who is featured on the album track.

Sleepless Empire Tour Dates

3/24 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

3/25 – Palladium – Worcester, MA

3/27 – Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH

3/28 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

3/29 – Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

3/ 31 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

4/2 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

4/3 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

4/4 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

4/5 – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

4/7 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

4/8 – Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA

4/10 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA

4/11 – House of Blues San Diego – San Diego, CA

4/12 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

4/13 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

4/15 – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall – Dallas, TX

4/16 – Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

4/17 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

4/19 – House of Blues New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

4/ 21 – House of Blues Orlando – Lake Buena Vista, FL

4/22 – Culture Room – Fort Lauderdale, FL

4/24 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC

4/25 – Hell at The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

4/26 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

4/28 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

4/30 – XL Live – Harrisburg, PA

5/1 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat