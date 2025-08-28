Andrea Ferro Of Lacuna Coil Shares His Stance On AI In Music “There’s Times To Use It, There’s Time Not To Use It”

Home News Ajala Fields August 28th, 2025 - 9:19 PM

A.I. is starting to push into the music industry and an artist has spoken about it. In a new interview with Neil Jones of TotalRock, singer Andrea Ferro of Italian goth metal band Lacuna Coil weighed in on a debate about people using an A.I. (artificial intelligence) music generator as a tool to create melodies, harmonies and rhymes based on artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning (M.L.) models, according to Blabbermouth. Ferro said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): “I think you can’t fight the progress. Evolution is gonna come no matter what. But you can try to be smart about it. I’m not against artificial intelligence if it’s used as a tool to help you, to make your life easier, to make your life better. But don’t overuse it. I think there’s times to use it, there’s time not to use it. And it’s a thin line, which is not easy to understand for many people.”

When talking about the fact that an A.I.-generated band called The Velvet Sundown recently reached over 900,000 listeners on Spotify alone just one month after releasing its first songs in June, Ferro said: “I think artificial bands — not very useful to me, because they’re always gonna take inspiration from something that already exists, while I think the human mistakes are what makes art unique. When you make a mistake and you go a direction you [weren’t] expecting to go, that’s where it gets interesting and curious and extreme. And so that’s the missing part for something artificial to be creative, I think.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat