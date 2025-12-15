Dave King of Flogging Molly Gets Candid About His Almost Deadly Brain Injury

Home News Emily Lopez December 15th, 2025 - 8:07 PM

In January of this year, Flogging Molly’s Dave King had a brain hemorrhage, leading to the cancellation of the Celtic punk band’s 2025 shows. This injury nearly ended his life, but fortunately for him, he was able to recover. Now, he is breaking the silence on what happened because of his injury. Previously, he and his family had asked for privacy as they navigated these difficult times, which means his recovery has since taken a turn for the better. In his recent interview with BrooklynVegan Interview Podcast, he shed some light on his experience with his brain injury.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, King said that earlier that year, doctors had told his wife that “she may never see [King] again.” He then went on to elaborate that, “[They said] if I did in fact survive, I would probably be a vegetable for the rest of my life.” Despite all odds, King has recovered and hasn’t become a vegetable.

In his interview, King also announced that he is planning to return to the stage in October 2026 for Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise. Also, he will potentially be playing the Warped Tour in 2026 and he’s apparently been working on new Flogging Molly songs as well. That being said, fans can look forward to a strong return, as he is working on a few different projects. His return will be nothing short of a miracle. This has obviously been an emotional year for him and his family, as he started the year by almost losing his life to his brain injury.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin