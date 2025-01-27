Obituary Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2025 - 8:51 PM

According to metalinjection.net, death metal band Obituary will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of their seminal album, Cause of Death with a spring 2025 North American tour.The outing kicks off April 18, in San Antonio, Texas, and runs through May 25, in Reading, Pennsylvania. Support for the tour will be provided by Nails, Terror, Spiritworld and Pest Control.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for the tour dates started on January 23, at 10 a.m. local time using the code OCTAVE. General ticket sales started on January 24, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

According to consequence.net, Obituary released Cause of Death back in September 1990 through Roadrunner. Recorded at Morrisound in Tampa, Florida, by legendary producer Scott Burns, the album is considered a pinnacle of the death metal genre and the pioneering Florida death metal scene of the late 1980s and early ’90s.

Obituary went on hiatus in 1997 but have remained active after reforming in 2003. Most recently, the band released the acclaimed 2023 album, Dying of Everything, through Relapse Records.

Celebrating 35 Years Of Cause Of Death Tour Dates

4/18 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

4/19 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

4/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

4/22 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

4/24 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

4/25 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

4/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

4/27 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

4/29 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/30 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

5/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

5/3 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

5/5 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

5/6 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

5/7 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

5/9 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

5/10 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

5/11 – New Kensington, PA – Perversing Underground

5/14 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

5/14 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

5/19 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

5/20 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

5/22 – Maspeth, NY – Knockdown Center

5/24 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

5/25 – Reading, PA – Reverb