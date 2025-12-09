Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce Spring 2026 U.S. 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2025 - 1:39 PM

Today, it has been announced that Rodrigo y Gabriela will be marking the 20th anniversary of their self-titled 2006 debut album with a series of very special shows featuring the Grammy Award-winning duo performing the landmark collection in its entirety. The dates begin on May 6, at Albuquerque, NM’s Revel and culminate at New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre on May 15. For tickets and more information, click here.

Rodrigo y Gabriela proved an immediate phenomenon upon its February 2006, release, earning critical acclaim for the Mexican acoustic guitar duo’s dynamic instrumental fusion of classic rock, heavy metal, and Latin melodies and rhythms. Co-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela with legendary British producer John Leckie, the LP debuted at number one in the duo’s adopted home of Ireland, which is the first instrumental album to ever go straight to the top of the Irish album charts.

Rodrigo y Gabriela swiftly found an audience around the world, bursting onto the upper half of the Billboard Top 200 in the US and hitting #3 on Billboard Heatseekers Albums and Number four on Billboard World Albums thanks to sizzling originals “Tamacún” and “Ixtapa” as well as revolutionary covers of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven” and Metallica’s “Orion” that reimagine their beloved heavy metal into something altogether unprecedented.

Rodrigo y Gabriela Tour Dates

5/6 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

5/8 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

5/9 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

5/13 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

5/15 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre