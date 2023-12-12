Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced a new run of dates in 2024 during which they will be taking their pyrotechnically thrilling live shows to cities in America that did not get a chance to see them on the first run. Beginning in Jacksonville, the tour goes deeper into Florida before heading into the Southeast and Northeast. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.rodgab.com/tour-dates. Artist pre sale tickets will be on sale from Wednesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday, December 14 at 10 p.m. local time. General public tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Rodrigo y Gabriela recently kicked off the 49 season of the venerable television music series Austin City Limits as the premiere performers on episode one. The band was joined by an ensemble of over 30 musicians from the esteemed Austin Symphony Orchestra in an exhilarating hour. The unprecedented performance marked the first time ACL has collaborated with the world class orchestra, which is one of Austin’s leading arts institutions.

Rodrigo y Gabriela’s eagerly awaited follow up to 2019’s Grammy Award winning Mettavolution and first full length collection in four years called In Between Thoughts…A New World. It was self produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico where the album includes the singles “The Eye That Catches The Dream,” “Egoland,” “True Nature,” and “Descending To Nowhere.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela Tour Dates

4/17 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

4/18 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

4/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse

4/21 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater

4/23 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

4/25 – Tysons, VA – Capitol One Hall

4/26 – Charlottesville, VA – The Paramount Theater

4/27 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

4/28 – Princeton, NJ – McCarter Theatre Center

4/30 – Ithaca, NY – State Theater of Ithaca

5/1 – Kingston, NY – Ulster PAC

5/2 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

5/4 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

5/5 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the Arts

5/7 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot

5/8 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

5/9 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

5/11 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at XL Live

5/12 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall at Babeville

5/14 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

5/15 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

5/16 – Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room