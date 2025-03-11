Out Of Space Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Bully, Rodrigo y Gabriela, The Decemberists & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2025 - 6:03 PM

Today, Space has announced the dates for its annual summer performance series, Out of Space, which returns to North Field in Skokie, IL, for its seventh year of live music just north of Chicago on July 24–27, 2025. The event will feature headliners The Decemberists, Sylvan Esso, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Shakey Graves, with additional performances by Bully, Joy Oladokun, Kevin Morby, Bully, Anderson East, Shovels & Rope, Craig Finn, Case Oats, and Daniel Villarreal.

Four-day passes are available on Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. for $149.50 (general admission) and $360.00 (VIP). Single-day passes will go onsale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. by clicking here.

“We wait all year for these magical nights when we can be outdoors with friends and family, enjoying the music in these beautiful settings,” said Jake Samuels, Executive Director of Space Presents. “This location in Skokie exceeded all of our expectations for accessibility and ease-of-use for our music fans, and it allowed us to put on some really spectacular shows. We think 2025 will be even better and we’re thrilled with the lineup.”

Space has also announced the dates for its second Evanston Folk Festival, which will take place on Evanston’s spectacular lakefront at Dawes Park on Sept. 6–7. The festival will be a celebration of the rich folk music tradition that has guided Space since day one and has so many roots in the Evanston community.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer