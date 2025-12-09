Primal Scream Play “Keep Your Dreams,” “Insect Royalty” & “MBV Arkestra (If They Move, Kill ‘Em)” Live For First Time In 25 Years

Home News Emily Lopez December 9th, 2025 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Last night was a big night for Primal Scream fans. According to NME, the rock band celebrated their XTRMNTR album that was released 25 years ago in 2000. At London’s Roundhouse, they performed the album’s full tracklist. Fans were in for a long night as the album contained 16 different songs. Some songs on the set list haven’t been played since they were first released in 2000, marking the momentous occasion. These songs include: “Keep Your Dreams,” “Insect Royalty” and “MBV Arkestra (If They Move, Kill ‘Em).” Primal Scream also played “Blood Money” for the first time since 2001. Clips of some of the performances can be seen uploaded on YouTube, where concertgoers can relive their favorite moments and those who weren’t able to attend can get a taste of what was a great night. The clips are also embedded below.

XTRMNTR is a much beloved album of Primal Scream‘s, having been named by NME as the second-best album of 2000. Other awards and recognitions that the album received was the Best LP award from NME in 2001 and it reached Number Three in their Albums of the Decade list.