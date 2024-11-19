Primal Scream Performs a Rendition of Lana Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 19th, 2024 - 5:46 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Scottish dance-rock band Primal Scream decided to perform their take on Lana Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” the title track from Del Rey’s latest album. The band performed the song by Del Rey live in the studio while doing a Couch Session for Jo Whiley’s show on BBC Radio.

The performance featured the vocals of Bobby Gillespie backed by phenomenal backup singers that added depth and richness to Primal Scream’s rendition. Stereogum describes the cover as a “vaguely glam-rock take” on “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” The band definitely put their own twist on the song while performing it. Del Rey has yet to give any thoughts on the cover of her song done by Primal Scream on Whiley’s show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

Primal Scream’s choice to cover Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” shows their musical versatility and their ability to do a unique take on an already iconic song.

This performance comes shortly after Primal Scream released their new album Come Ahead last week. That album features the singles “Love Insurrection” and “Deep Dark Waters”. Del Rey seems to be a popular artist for other singers to cover. For instance, Clairo did a cover of Del Rey’s “Brooklyn Baby” earlier this year in August.