Ryan Adams Covers Corrosion Of Conformity’s “Clean My Wounds”

According to blabbermouth.net, On June 21 singer and songwriter Ryan Adams performed an intimate cover version of Corrosion Of Conformity’s “Clean My Wounds” at Meymandi Concert Hall in the band’s original hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. “Clean My Wounds” was released as the third single from Corrosion Of Conformity‘s 1994 album Deliverance.

Written by lead vocalist and guitarist Pepper Keenan, the song was a hit on rock radio by peaking at number 19 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and the band’s highest charting single along with “Albatross,” which also peaked at number 19. While talking about the track, Adams says: Some folks have sports teams they follow for life, through thick or thin. For me that’s C.O.C. In memory of Pepper’s father passing, I covered ‘Clean My Wounds’ in NOLA and the Carolinas.”

The artist adds: “They mean more to me than I could ever say. Most C.O.C. fans feel that same way. C.O.C. are always and will aways be my team and I’ll fly the flag forever.”