Clutch Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Maryland rock veterans Clutch are hitting the road again this summer, announcing a second leg of their Full Ahead Flank MMXXV North American tour. The newly announced run will take place in late July and August 2025, following an already scheduled June tour. Joining them on the second leg are Blacktop Mojo and French blues-rock duo The Inspector Cluzo, making for a powerhouse lineup of gritty, high-octane rock performances, according to Metal Injection.

The tour kicks off on July 30 in Little Rock, Arkansas and winds its way across the U.S. and parts of Canada, wrapping up on August 16 in Hammond, Indiana. Fans can expect Clutch’s signature blend of heavy grooves, bluesy riffs and no-frills rock and roll, along with support acts that bring their own distinct energy to the stage.

This newly added stretch includes performances in major cities like Austin, TX, Vancouver, BC and Milwaukee, WI, along with festival appearances and casino venues that promise an eclectic and lively tour experience. For longtime fans and newcomers alike, this is another opportunity to catch Clutch’s famously intense live show.

In addition to these newly announced dates, Clutch will also be on tour in June 2025 with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Nate Bergman. That run spans from June 6 to June 28, featuring stops throughout Canada and the eastern U.S., including a show at KEMBA Live! in Columbus, OH and the iconic The Caverns in Pelham, TN.

Tour dates:

6/6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

6/7 – Pickering, ON – The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort

6/8 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre Theatre

6/10 – Moncton, NB – Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

6/12 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Memorial Auditorium

6/13 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

6/14 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino

6/15 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

6/17 – Morgantown, WV – Ruby Amphitheater

6/19 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casino Indoor Concert

6/20 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

6/21 – Elizabeth, IN – Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

6/22 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

6/24 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

6/25 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

6/27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

6/28 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

7/30 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

7/31 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

8/1 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

8/3 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

8/4 – Sturgis, SD – Bike Week at Iron Horse Saloon

8/5 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

8/7 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

8/9 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

8/10 – Tsuut’ina, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

8/12 – Fargo, ND – UP District Festival Field

8/14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

8/15 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

8/16 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Hammond Casino

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schultz