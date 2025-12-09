AFI Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Choir Boy

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2025 - 1:26 PM

Following the release of their new album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun… and the premier leg of their first headline tour since 2021 earlier this year, AFI has announced a second leg of headline North American tour dates with support from Choir Boy. The 10-date run will see AFI bring their electric live show to Seattle, Vancouver, Albuquerque, Kansas City, Minneapolis and other cities. Tickets are available for presale tomorrow, December 10, with general on sale this Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m. local time HERE.

The goal of Silver Bleeds the Black Sun… was to make an album with a singular mood, something dreamy and ethereal and the band members found themselves diving headfirst into influences that had always been deeply embedded in AFI’s musical core, but now were being brought to the forefront. The result is an album that feels out of time, at once familiar and fresh, drawing on classic sounds and reinterpreting them through a modern lens.

AFI Tour Dates

4/15 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

4/17 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater*

4/18 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom*

4/21 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma*

4/22 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Boise*

4/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World Festival

4/27 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey*

4/28 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater*

4/30 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral*

5/1 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman*

5/2 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi