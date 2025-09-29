Slide Away Announces 2026 Festival Lineup Featuring Nothing, Cloakroom & Hum’s First Show Since 2019

Home News Cait Stoddard September 29th, 2025 - 6:22 PM

Slide Away will be returning for its third year by stretching across three unique weekends and historic venues, which is two nights at New York’s newly renovated Brooklyn Paramount, one night at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and two final nights at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Lineups at each event spans generations of shoegaze and dreampop bands from the 1990’s to the present and notably marks Hum’s first shows since 2019. Hum will be joined by Philadelphia’s NOTHING, who will perform Tired of Tomorrow in its 10th anniversary with special guests and the return of British shoegaze icons Chapterhouse across all five dates. Lineups will vary per show but Hum, NOTHING and Chapterhouse will be consistent across each event. See below for detailed breakdowns of each show. For tickets and more information, click here.

A genre that lends itself to loudness can still be overheard from its origins in the 1980s. Shoegaze, Dream Pop, Ambient or whatever you may call it, has carried itself gracefully through decades while inspiring countless subgenres and infecting all walks of music along the way.

The audience reflects back the legacy and continued impact with a feeling of mutual admiration and respect is palpable across generations and identities – no matter the coast. Slide Away is a celebration of the genre and all artists who shape sound in the most unique of ways, all the while bridging the gap between the diverse cast of boundary pushing mavericks of yesterday with the genre bending savants of now.