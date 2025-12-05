Foreigner & Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Summer 2026 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates

Home News Anthony Salvato December 5th, 2025 - 9:26 AM

Classic Rock legends Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd announced that they will be teaming up in the new year for a summer tour titled the Double Trouble Double Vision tour, a shout out to the classic Skynyrd track, “Double Trouble”.

The tour kicks off down south on July 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta Georgia. This will be the first tour for Lynyrd Skynyrd in at least five years since they did their farewell tour in 2018. Lynyrd Skynyrd has done limited touring over the last few decades since the death of late lead singer, Ronnie Van Zant.

Foreigner on the other hand is actively in the middle of their farewell tour which is expected to run throughout 2026, including the tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd. The three time Grammy nominated group looks to head out on top with one of the biggest bands of all time in Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The tour will make 19 stops throughout the U.S. along with one performance at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto, Ontario. Southern rock band Six Gun Sally will open for all joint performances between Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Foreigner will also headline a solo show of their own in Illinois this summer while Lynyrd Skynyrd will have four solo shows of their own spread out in between stops on the tour. All tickets are available online and released out of pre-sale earlier in November. It will be a tour to remember, and likely the last for two historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bands.

FOREIGNER & LYNYRD SKYNRD: DOUBLE TROUBLE DOUBLE VISION DATES:

7/23 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/24 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/25 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/26 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/30 Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

7/31 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/01 Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

8/06 Saint Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/07 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/08 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/14 Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

8/16 Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/20 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/21 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/22 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/23 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/27 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

8/28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/29 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

FOREIGNER HEADLINE APPEARANCE WITHOUT LYNYRD SKYNYRD:

7/17 Elk Grove Village, IL – Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series

LYNYRD SKYNYRD HEADLINE APPEARANCES WITHOUT FOREIGNER:

7/17 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/18 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/11 Sturgis, SD – The Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip

8/15 Tinley Park, IL – Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre