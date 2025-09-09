Decomposing Body Found In Impounded Vehicle Reportedly Registered Under D4vd’s Name

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2025 - 12:46 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, authorities have reportedly found a vehicle that is registered to D4vd, who is the Houston singer and songwriter that became an internet sensation with the 2023 EP, Petals to Thorns, is under police investigation after an alleged chopped up and decomposing body was found in a bag in the front trunk, TMZ and Los Angeles news outlets reported.

The Tesla is registered in Hempstead, Texas but has been impounded for a couple of days at a tow yard in Hollywood, California, according to police. D4vd, a 20-year-old whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has been on tour across North America since August 1. The reported human remains have not been publicly identified and when being contacted by Pitchfork, a representative for D4vd directed all inquiries to the musician’s attorney, Blair Berk, who has not responded to requests for comment.

Also, D4vd is touring behind Withered, which is his full-length debut, that was released through Darkroom and Interscope back in April. The artist’s date in Minneapolis is happening tonight and the concert is set to go ahead at this time.