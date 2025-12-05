The Lone Bellow Officially Releases New Rendition Of “Islands In The Stream”

Home News Steven Taylor December 5th, 2025 - 5:27 PM

Indie folk trio The Lone Bellow shared a new single off their coming album What A Time To Be Alive today. The release is a cover of the track “Islands in the Stream,” written by The Bee Gees and performed by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. This marks the first official release of the song by The Lone Bellow, however the track has been a frequent part of live performances by the group. The track can be found on YouTube, with a video featuring a different acoustic performance of the track recorded live.

“‘Islands in the Stream’ has been a staple in our setlist for years and a crowd favorite every single time,” the band said speaking on the cover. “Written by the Bee Gees and made legendary by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, it’s one of those timeless tunes that brings everyone together. Including it on the record felt like the perfect way to thank all the fans who’ve sung it with us over the years — now they’ll always have their version to hold onto, and we sure hope we did it justice.” The love for the track can be felt in the acoustic recording, where the trio perform the track together in a homely environment.

What A Time To Be Alive is set for release on February 13th. The album will mark the sixth release from the group. “This record encapsulates everything we love and respect about each other,” bandmate Zach Williams stated about the album. “It’s a snapshot of the friendships we’ve built over the last decade-and-a-half, of how far we’ve come and how much we’ve grown.” “Islands in the Stream” will be the tenth song on the twelve track album.