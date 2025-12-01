Jorja Smith’s Record Label FAMM Calls Out AI Song For Allegedly Cloning Her Voice “We Cannot Allow This to Become the New Normal”

Home News Emily Lopez December 1st, 2025 - 9:08 PM

The song “I Run” was released by Harrison Walker (also known as Haven) was released this year and went viral on TikTok. It features vocals from an unnamed female artist, which has been the cause of AI usage allegations. Some people have noticed similarities between the female vocals and those of English singer Jorja Smith. Before these allegations came to light, “I Run” had been due to chart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAMM (@famm.uk)

According to NME, Smith’s Record Label, FAMM, called out the song for cloning Smith’s voice by using AI that was trained on her discography. In a statement uploaded to FAMM’s Instagram profile, they claim that “[Walker] used AI to make his voice sound like Jorja’s and had used Jorja’s name (without permission) suggesting to the public that it was actually Jorja singing.” They then proceed to discuss the need for AI to be credited when it was used, so listeners can make an informed decision about who or what they choose to support.