Jorja Smith Teams Up With Major League DJz For Collaborative New Single “Come With Me”

Juliet Paiz March 23rd, 2025 - 11:32 PM

South African duo Major League DJz have teamed up with Jorja Smith for a brand-new track, “Come With Me”. This song marks a big step for the DJs as they explore electronic music while maintaining their Amapiano roots.

The song blends deep bass, smooth house beats, and Jorja Smith’s soulful voice. Her lyrics talk about longing and adventure, making the song feel both emotional and energetic. It’s a track made for dancing, with a hypnotic rhythm that pulls listeners in.

Major League DJz said they started working on the song four years ago, looking for the right mix of sounds. They also wanted to collaborate with Jorja Smith for a while, and now they felt like this was the perfect moment. The song got an early preview from Pete Tong at his sold-out KOKO show, showing its global appeal.

With upcoming shows in London, Miami, and South Africa, Major League DJz are taking African dance music worldwide. “Come With Me” is a perfect mix of Amapiano and electronic music, bringing fresh energy to the dance scene.

In 2024 Jorja Smith released two singles titles “Loving You” and “Don’t Let Me Go.” She also announced European and North American 2025 tour dates during this time. Her tour recently Started just last month in February and will continue with shows all the way until June!