Jorja Smith Shares New Song “The Way I Love You” With Music Video

On May 1, 2025, the well-known R&B artist, Jorja Smith, released a new song “The Way I Love You.” According to an article on Clash, the new single follows a run of releases from Smith, who is building on the success of her second album Falling or Flying. While she had a successful album, she has also been featured on a song by AJ Tracey, titled, “Crush,” and has collaborated with Shygirl and Major League DJz.

Even though Smith’s new song features her soulful R&B vocals, the instrumentals clearly sound like club music. Though she still has her soulful voice, the club music that is played proves Smith’s ability to sing in whatever genre she pleases, and she performs and delivers with her own flair. “‘The Way I Love You’ is just so much fun. It takes me back in time – there’s something nostalgic about it but now at the same time. I had the pleasure of working with Maverick Sabre, Ed Thomas and Shayk on this one. Every time I play it with my girls, I get so hyped, it’s a proper head-skanker,” said Smith.

Watch and listen to “The Way I Love You.”

The new single was also released with a music video, which was directed by KC Locke. Throughout the entire video, there is always a consistent blue. Whether Smith is in a car, outside or inside the club, there is always a blue light. Even her eyeshadow in the video is blue. In the beginning of the video, Smith is on the phone while she is in the car with her friend. They are both dressed up and look like they are about to go out. Then, Smith is in the club with a huge crowd of people, which fit nicely with the club music sound of the song. Smith is shown singing in the club and also doing donuts in a car.