The Church Drops New Single “Sacred Echoes (Part Two)” With Music Video Inspired by Great Depression Photographer Dorothea Lange

The Church, a famous Australian psychedelic dream pop band, has shown their talent for mixing old and new styles in their latest song “Sacred Echoes (Part Two),” which came out on November 7, 2025. This single explores new ground for them by combining orchestral music with their usual dreamy sounds. “Sacred Echoes (Part Two)” starts with a spooky piano tune that creates a thoughtful atmosphere. As the music continues, it grows louder and more emotional, mixing both dramatic and sad feelings. Steve Kilbey, who started the band and is its lead singer, says the song feels “intense, lonely, but also joyful,” reflecting emotions where hope meets despair.

The music video for this moving song was created by Australian director Donald Baldie. It honors the famous work of American photographer Dorothea Lange, who captured powerful images during The Great Depression that showed people’s hardships. Baldie’s direction takes cues from Lange’s storytelling style to create a visually engaging story that matches the emotion of the song perfectly. “Sacred Echoes (Part Two)” continues the themes that started in The Church’s recent albums, The Hypnogogue and Eros Zeta and the Perfumed Guitars. These earlier works tell a dystopian story about an aging rockstar searching for fame. They use synthesizers and immersive sounds that have brought new life to the band’s music style. Both albums were highly praised, with SPIN naming The Hypnogogue as one of 2023’s top releases.

The Church is ready to impress again as they come back to North America in the summer of 2026 for their “The Singles / 1980 – 2025” tour. This event celebrates their long career and will let both old fans and new listeners enjoy hits like “The Unguarded Moment” along with songs from their newer albums. The Church, formed in 1980, have always been influential in the music world. They constantly explore new ideas but stay true to their style. Today’s lineup includes Steve Kilbey, Tim Powles Ian Haug Jeffrey Cain and Ashley Naylor—together they’re exploring fresh creativity that keeps them relevant.