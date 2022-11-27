The Church Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 27th, 2022 - 1:48 PM

Psychedelic rock band The Church has announced a U.S tour for the spring of 2023 in support of their upcoming album The Hypnogogue. The Hypnogogue is the band’s 26th album. The Hypnogogue is set to release on February 24th, 2023.

Brooklyn Vegan shared a statement from the band’s lead vocalist and bassist Steve Kilbey about the album, stating “It’s the most prog rock thing we have ever done and also we’ve never had a concept album before. It is the most “teamwork record” we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be. Personally, I think it’s in our top three records.”

The last time The Church went on tour in the U.S was in the summer of 2016.

The 2023 U.S tour begins in Los Angeles and finishes in Pelham, TN. The other stops on the tour include Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, and North Carolina. There has not been an announcement of any openers or special guests. Tickets for the tour went on sale on November 18th, 2022.

THE CHURCH – 2023 TOUR DATES

SAT 3.11.23 LOS ANGELES, CA THE BELASCO

SUN 3.12.23 SOLANA BEACH, CA BELLY UP TAVERN

TUE 3.14.23 SAN FRANCISCO, CA GREAT AMERICAN MUSIC HALL

THU 3.16.23 PORTLAND, OR ALADDIN THEATER

FRI 3.17.23 TACOMA, WA ELKS TEMPLE BALLROOM

TUE 3.21.23 ENGLEWOOD, CO GOTHIC THEATER

THU 3.23.23 MINNEAPOLIS, MN FINE LINE MUSIC HALL

SAT 3.25.23 ST LOUIS, MO DELMAR HALL

SUN 3.26.23 CHICAGO. IL THALIA HALL

WED 3.29.23 PHILADELPHIA. PA THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS

THU 3.30.23 NEW YORK, NY GRAMERCY THEATER

FRI 3.31.23 BOSTON. MA THE SINCLAIR

SAT 4.01.23 HARTFORD, CT INFINITY HALL

MON 4.03.23 ASBURY PARK, NJ ASBURY LANES

TUE 4.04.23 ALEXANDRIA, VA BIRCHMERE MUSIC HALL

WED 4.05.23 NORFOLK VA THE NORVA

THU 4.06.23 CARRBORO, NC CAT’S CRADLE

SAT 4.08.23 PELHAM, IN THE CAVERNS