The Afghan Whigs & The Church Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

The Church and The Afghan Whigs have shared their plans for a co-headlining tour of North America this summer. The two legendary groups will team up for shows starting on June 18 in Glenside, PA before the tour concludes on July 13 in Los Angeles. Tickets for all shows go on sale February 9. Special Guest Ed Harcourt supports all dates except Brooklyn where Kristin Hersh will open the show.

The Church will also be offering a limited number of VIP packages on this tour, which will include a show ticket, early venue access, an invitation to the band’s soundcheck, a special meet & greet with the band, exclusive merch items, and watching a portion of the show itself from the side of the stage. For tickets or ore information visit thechurchband.com or theafghanwhigs.com.

A Summer Kiss Tour Dates

6/18 -Glenside, PA – Keswick Theater

6/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

6/21 – Boston, MA – Royale

6/22 – Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theater

6/24 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

6/25 – Detroit MI – The Majestic

6/27 – Indianapolis, IN – HiatFi Annex

6/28 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

6/30 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

7/2 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

7/3 – Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Amp

7/5 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

7/6 – Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom

7/9 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

7/11 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory

7/12 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

7/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Theatre @ Ace Hotel

