Justin Chancellor Says Tool Has Been “Working On New Music, On And Off, For A Couple Of Years”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2025 - 7:15 AM

According to Blabbermouth.net, in a new interview with The Australian‘s national music writer Andrew McMillen, Tool bassist Justin Chancellor was asked if he has reached the point in every interview when he gets asked about new music from him and his bandmates. “A little bit. A little bit. But it’s fine. It’s fine. I mean, the fact is I’ll tell you we’re working on new music. I don’t know when we’re gonna finish it. We’ve been working on stuff, on and off, for a couple of years.” said Chancellor.

The artist adds: “We’re always working on new music. I was in the studio with Danny last week, banging out some ideas. But I always say this: art doesn’t really have a schedule. You can’t force it. And if you do, it tends not to work out so great. So I think, especially in our band, somehow it’s just the way it works with our band. It’s a different kind of alchemy. And I think we’ve all learned and Maynard’s got his side projects.”

Chancellor concludes with: “Danny does a bunch of different stuff, Adam does different shit and I’ve got my stuff. And we’ve learned to sort of a time when people need that space with busying ourselves with other things, which, actually, influence what we do when we come back together as well. So it kind of gives us a little headroom that speaks to the new stuff that we do when we come back together.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson