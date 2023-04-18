Primus Cover TOOL’s “Ænema” With Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor and Troy Van Leeuwen

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2023 - 3:53 PM

According to revolvermag.com during a performance last night rock band Primus brought a couple of their friends from Tool for a special benefit show honoring Canadian filmmaker Jimmy Hayward, who’s currently battling cancer.

The performance took place at Belasco in Los Angeles, where Les Claypool and company were joined onstage by Tool’s drummer Danny Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor. Plus Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen joined everyone on stage as well.

During the set Primus played several of their own songs throughout the evening, as well as four cover songs. The highlight of the evening when all the musicians played being a rendition of Tool‘s “Ænema” with the alt-metal band’s rhythm section up onstage with them.

Featuring Carey and Primus’s Alexander stationed next to each other for a dual-drummer assault, and the rendition was more hard-hittng than Tool‘s version because of the percussion. also Claypool’s take on Maynard James Keenan‘s vocal parts is wonderful because Claypool’s vocals brings more havoc due to his strong voice.

Throughout the set, the band dazzled the audience’s mind with a performance of Led Zeppelin’s “Moby Dick,” AC/DC’s “Whole Lotta Rosie” and King Crimson’s “Thela Hun Ginjeet.”