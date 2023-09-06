Justin Chancellor’s MTVoid Announces New Album Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 For November 2023 Release, Share New Song & Video “MaBeLu”

Home News Roy Lott September 6th, 2023 - 7:35 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Tool’s very own Justin Chancellor and Sweet Noise/Serce‘s Peter Mohamed have brought back their band MTVoid and will be releasing a brand new LP. Their first album in a decade, Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 will be out November 10 via Lobal Orning. “Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 is our pan-dynamic tapestry of sound and thought, twisted together and pulled taut, a connection of ideas remotely fused between Los Angeles, California and Swarzędz, Poland,” Chancellor says. It features contributions from Aric Improta (Night Verses, ex-Fever 333) on “Propagator,” Isabel Munoz-Newsome (Pumarosa) on “Drop-Out,” and Andy Morin (Death Grips) on Scanner Void.” Check out the tracklist below.

MTVoid has also shared a new single, “MaBeLu” with its accompanying music video directed by Jimmy Hayward. “It all started with a child weeping,” Mohamed says. “I heard it very early in between the notes, in between the noises. It was a fragile process that took me to all of those places that come crashing down, places that burn down to the ground leaving broken humans; lonely and sad children. It was at the time of the huge explosion in Beirut, and I was channeling my energy and trying to put myself in the mind of this child watching the catastrophe from under the ruins. The sound, the bass, the noises, and the beat all started to tell the story. Apocalypse Now… seeing the reality through the eye of cataclysm… I still believe we will get through this… we are falling off the cliff… Humanity needs that. This art drops right on the top of the wave that comes crashing and bringing the greatest transformation of our times. It’s terrifying and fascinating at the same time. ‘MaBeLu,’ I love you. I believe in you, and I will see you on the other side. Be strong.” Check out the visual below.