Fan Pulls Four Dreadlocks Out Of Lenny Kravitz’s Head During Show In Brisbane

According to Billboard.com, Lenny Kravitz has said that an enthusiastic fan accidentally pulled four of his dreadlocks out during the show in Brisbane on November 21. The artist is currently touring Australia in support of his 2024 album, Blue Electric Light. In a video posted on Instagram shortly after his performance at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Kravitz told fans the incident happened while he moved through the crowd during “Let Love Rule.”

“Brisbane, that was wild,” he said. “A very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out of the back of my head. You know how hard you’ve got to pull to rip those out of my head? Damn, baby.” Kravitz also clarified that the moment will not change his commitment to interacting with audiences during the track, which traditionally sees him step off the stage and into the crowd.

The singer’s current Australian dates mark his first shows in the country since 2012. That visit was itself many years in the making, with his only other visits to the country taking place in 1993 and 1994.