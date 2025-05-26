Lenny Kravitz Releases Second Remix Package For “Let It Ride”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 26th, 2025 - 11:26 PM

On May 23, 2025, musician Lenny Kravitz released his second chapter of a remix series for his dance floor anthem “Let It Ride.” The new chapter includes reworked tracks from HoneyLuv, Notre Dame, Solardo, Ultra Naté and others. The collaborations that are included in this new chapter add an electrifying touch to his synth-funk workout from 2024’s Blue Electric Light. His song “Let It Ride” is his love letter to the nightclubs where the song makes people want to dance. The song has received global support and has been praised and recognized by tastemakers and radio stations like Pete Tong, KCRW, Danny Howard, KISS FM UK, MK, SiriusXM, Carl Craig, BBC R1, Travis Holcombe, Arthur Baker and Christian Homan.

Since receiving the recognition for the song, the popularity has put the song as a New Entry this week on both of Music Week’s Upfront and Pop Club charts. In early April, Kravitz launched the remix series with a deep-house version which was created by Welsh DJ Jamie Jones. Following the deep-house version, the French DJ-producer Kungs had released a version of the song as well. Shortly after, there was a seven-track package, Let It Ride Remixes, Pt. 1, which was available. With Pt. 1 in the name of the package, fans and listeners had already anticipated the release of the following part of the package, which luckily had arrived.

Let It Ride Remixes Pt. 2 Track Listing: