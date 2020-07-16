Pig Destroyer Announces New EP The Octagonal Stairway for August 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “The Cavalry”

Home News Drew Feinerman July 16th, 2020 - 12:30 PM

Virginia based grindcore band Pig Destroyer has just announced a new EP titled The Octagonal Stairway, which will be released August 28 via Relapse Records. The band also released the EP’s lead single, “The Calvary,” along with a fan-driven music video.

The song is blistering and intense, as the high tempo song brings out the high velocity drumming and percussion that drives the grindcore sound forward. However, the music video juxtaposes the aggressiveness of the song with comedic relief, as the fan-submitted videos that have been strung together include grown men attending tea parties, beers being shotgunned, dogs and cats, and fans playing along with the song. The song and the video could not be more different, but it is the differences between the song and video that make the viewing experience interesting and engaging.

Brazilian heavy metal instrumentalist Iggor Cavalera will be featured on The Octagonal Stairway, although it is unclear which song he will be appearing on. He is famous for drumming for Sepultura, which he co-founded with his brother Max.

Pig Destroyer was set to perform at the Philadelphia edition of the Decibel Metal and Beer Fest in April of this year, but the festival was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band performed as part of the Northwest Terror Fest in the summer of 2019.

Check out the cover art and track list for The Octagonal Stairway below:

The Octagonal Stairway Track list:

The Octagonal Stairway The Cavalry Cameraman News Channel 6 Head Cage Sound Walker

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva