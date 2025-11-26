The Avett Brothers & Mike Patton Perform Live Debut of Four Songs From AVTT/PTTN

Home News Ajala Fields November 26th, 2025 - 4:46 PM

After releasing their collaborative album, AVTT/PTTN, earlier this month, The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton gave their first public performance Tuesday night in NYC. It was part of the Grammy Museum’s “New York Evening” series and happened at The Loreto Theater at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, where The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton played four songs off their new album and spoke with moderator Eric André, according to BrooklynVegan. Watch the performance below.

Patton and the Avett Brothers also did a signing at Rough Trade earlier that Tuesday evening and they taped a performance for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that will be airing tonight.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva