Mike Patton and The Avett Brothers Release New Music Video For “Eternal Love”

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Mike Patton and The Avet Brothers have released a new music video for their song “Eternal Love”. Lead vocalist of the rock bands Faith No More and Mr. Bungle Mike Patton and The Avet Brothers released their rock single debut Wednesday, September 24th. Fans can watch the full video below.

The unlikely collaboration between The Avet Brothers and Patton was received generally positive by both groups’ fans. Neighborhoods Apart Production directed the visuals for the video, according to ThePrp. The trio have set their self-titled debut album to be released on November 14th of this year via Thirty Tigers, Ramseur Records, and Ipecac Recordings. Pre-orders are now open. Those interested can stream ‘Eternal Love’ across platforms.

Tracklist for AVTT/PTTN:

Dark Night of My Soul

To Be Known

Heaven’s Breath

Too Awesome

Disappearing

Eternal Love

The Ox Driver’s Song

The Things I Do

Received