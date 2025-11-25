The Lemon Twigs Share Pair Of New Songs “I’ve Got A Broken Heart” & “Friday (I’m Gonna Love You)”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 25th, 2025 - 1:22 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, The Lemon Twigs are following up their 2024 album, A Dream is All We Know, with a new seven inch single that will be out on January 30, through Captured Tracks. Today, the group has shared the songs, “I’ve Got A Broken Heart”, which is is pure jangly power pop from Brian D’Addario, while b-side “Friday (I’m Gonna Love You)” is by his brother Michael D’Addario.

As a whole, “I’ve Got A Broken Heart” is a tragic and lovely ditty thanks to the instrumentation shaking the background with a heavy ’70s and ’60s music vibe that brings back a strong Beatles vibe, while the vocal performances dazzles the mind with stunning harmonies. As for “Friday (I’m Gonna Love You)”, the composition is lovely by how the music sounds more powerful and psychedelic thanks to the lovely sitar playing. Also, the vocal performances are wonderful by how each vocal tone brings beautiful melodies.