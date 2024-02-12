The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album A Dream Is All We Know For May 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2024 - 4:27 PM

According to nme.com, The Lemon Twigs have announced details of their new album, A Dream Is All We Know, will be released on May 3 on Captured Tracks. People can pre order A Dream Is All We Know here. In light of their upcoming album, The Lemon Twigs has shared their latest single “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place.”

The new track invokes an imaginary space the duo calls Mersey Beach, which is a hybrid of ‘60s Merseybeat and ‘70s Laurel Canyon. Each scene in the music video features The Lemon Twigs in miniature Borrowers-style versions of themselves.

The Lemon Twigs The band started the year by sharing the single “My Golden Years,” citing The Beach Boys and The Byrds with complete 12 string melodies and memories of childhood. The band also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

