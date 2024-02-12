mxdwn Music

The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album A Dream Is All We Know For May 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place”

February 12th, 2024 - 4:27 PM

According to nme.comThe Lemon Twigs have announced details of their new album, A Dream Is All We Know, will be released on May 3 on Captured Tracks. People can pre order A Dream Is All We Know hereIn light of their upcoming album, The Lemon Twigs has shared their latest single “They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place.”

The new track invokes an imaginary space the duo calls Mersey Beach, which is a hybrid of ‘60s Merseybeat and ‘70s Laurel Canyon. Each scene in the music video features The Lemon Twigs in miniature Borrowers-style versions of themselves.

The Lemon Twigs The band started the year by sharing the single “My Golden Years,” citing The Beach Boys and The Byrds with complete  12 string melodies and memories of childhood. The band also performed  on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

A Dream Is All We Know Tracklist

  1. My Golden Years
  2. They Don’t Know How to Fall in Place
  3. Church Bells
  4. A Dream Is All I Know
  5. Sweet Vibration
  6. In the Eyes of the Girl
  7. If You and I Are Not Wise
  8. How Can I Love Her More
  9. Ember Days
  10. Peppermint Roses
  11. I Should’ve Known Right From the Start
  12. Rock On (Over and Over)
