The Lemon Twigs Share Nostalgic New Song & Video “My Golden Years”

James Reed January 2nd, 2024 - 3:07 PM

Long Island-born rock group The Lemon Twigs, led by siblings Brian and Michael D’Addario, have released their new single, “My Golden Years.” The track is The Lemon Twigs’ first release since their 2022 LP Everything Harmony, and sees the band stepping back into their signature sunny rock feel with their sixties harmonies.

The accompanying music video follows the band in a series of California-set scenarios — using sticky fingers to score a new guitar, getting cartoonishly thrown to the curb by a bouncer, and even taking off into the clouds in a tiny jet plane.

“In the blink of an eye, I’ll watch these golden years fly by,” Michael D’Addario sings, as the band plays a dreamlike session in the midst of a lush open field. The Lemon Twigs are set to play Primavera Sound this summer in Barcelona — alongside names like Lana Del Rey, SZA, Troye Sivan, and more.

The song is about overcoming the fear of time. The song is optimistic and shares a certain kind of joy. “I hope that I can show all the world / The love in my mind”. It’s possible that the band is saying that every year we have in our lives is golden; there is nothing more precious than the present. Even the times we spend in sadness are important. “Thinking back on the many times I cried / What could’ve been if I stood up tall and tried.”