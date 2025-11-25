Talking Heads Announces Release of Very Early Demos From When They Were The Artistics For Record Store Day Black Friday, Includes “Psycho Killer” and “Warning Sign”

Home News Emily Lopez November 25th, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Talking Heads is a rock band that formed in 1975. Before they became the Talking Heads, David Byrne and Chris Frantz had formed another band called The Artistics while they were studying at the Rhode Island School of Design. Shortly after, Tina Weymouth, future bassist of Talking Heads, joined the band. They would record demos in Frantz’ apartment, including demos of “Psycho Killer” and “Warning Sign.” Now, the Talking Heads have become an award winning band, including their 2021 win of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talking Heads (@talkingheadsofficial)

Now, 50 years after the band’s formation, they are taking a trip down memory lane. According to Brooklyn Vegan, November 28, or Record Store Day Black Friday, Talking Heads will be selling an album, titled Tentative Decisions: Demos & Live, at independent record stores across the country. As the name suggests, this record will consists of their early demos that they recorded as The Artistics, as well as recordings from their live performances. They will be joining a lineup of other greats, including but not limited to Ramones, Chappell Roan and Led Zeppelin. The band announced this on their social media on November 25, giving fans two days to prepare if they plan on attempting to buy a copy. However, this exclusive will only be available at select independent record stores. More information about this Talking Heads exclusive, as well as other Record Store Day exclusives, can be found on the official website. As shown on the website, there are only 7500 copies available, so interested fans better act fast.