Vans Warped Tour 2026 Announces Expansion Across North America Featuring Stops In Washington DC, Long Beach, Montreal, Orlando & Mexico City

The Vans Warped Tour is going global because the iconic music festival has unveiled its full 2026 tour schedule, including major stops in Montreal, Québec and Mexico City, Mexico, marking the tour’s first time in the latter. This expansion represents a powerful step forward for the Vans Warped Tour as it brings its unmatched live experience to new audiences across North America. The five-city run will also return to U.S. markets with two-day stops in Washington D.C., Long Beach, CA and Orlando, FL, creating a cross-boarder celebration that spans three countries and honors over three decades of the festival’s cultural legacy.

After a five-year hiatus, Warped roared back to life in 2025 for its 30th anniversary, delivering three, sold-out, high-energy weekends that reminded fans exactly why the festival became a cultural force. In partnership with Insomniac, the experience creators behind some of the world’s largest music festivals and live events, Warped returned to massive crowds with unforgettable sets from All Time Low, The All-American Rejects, Avril Lavigne, Boys Like Girls, Gym Class Heroes, mgk, Simple Plan, State Champs, Sublime, Yellowcard and other acts.

“Bringing Warped back to international stages is an exciting milestone,” said Kevin Lyman, Founder of the Vans Warped Tour. “Montreal and Mexico City are home to some of the most dedicated music fans in the world, and expanding into these cities lets us share the Warped spirit with even more people. It’s the perfect time to grow the tour and celebrate the global community that’s been with us from the beginning.”

The tour kicks off in Washington, D.C., at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus on June 13 and 14, before heading to Long Beach, CA, on July 25 and 26, at the Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront. Warped then goes international to brand new cities, stopping in Montreal on August 21 and 22, at Parc Jean-Drapeau and Mexico City on September 12 and 13, at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, before wrapping up the year in Orlando, FL, at Camping World Stadium Campus on November 14 and 15.