All Time Low Releases New Single “Suckerpunch”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

All Time Low has grabbed attention in the music world with their new song, “Suckerpunch.” Released through Basement Noise Records and Photo Finish Records/Virgin Music Group, this track shows how the band is evolving while still delivering their energetic rock sound. Co-produced by frontman Alex Gaskarth and Dan Swank, “Suckerpunch” adds to All Time Low’s collection of songs and starts an exciting new phase for them.

“Suckerpunch” is a song about finding the strength to deal with life’s challenges. Alex Gaskarth says it tells how facing tough times can make you stronger. The music combines powerful rock sounds with thoughtful lyrics, mixing influences like Quincy Jones and Genesis for an exciting experience.

The music video for the song first appeared on MTV and was shown on big billboards in Times Square. It highlights the song’s theme of empowerment by featuring “Axel,” a stuntman reflecting on an important moment in his career. This matches well with the themes of bravery and facing challenges found in “Suckerpunch.” The story told through the video adds to the song’s message, emphasizing courage in overcoming fears and staying strong.

All Time Low has a new single out and is starting their “EVERYONE’S TALKING! TOUR” in October 2025. This big tour will be all over the country, with exciting live shows featuring special guests like Mayday Parade, The Cab, and Four Year Strong. They’ll play at famous places such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and take part in popular events like the When We Were Young Festival for fans to enjoy an amazing time.

As All Time Low moves forward in their music career, “Suckerpunch” confirms their important place in rock and shows an exciting path for the future. This song kicks off a new successful phase for them, with more innovative music and inspiring performances that will connect with both long-time fans and newcomers.

