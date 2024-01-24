Guns N’ Roses Share Dark New AI Generated Music Video For “The General”

Home News Roy Lott January 24th, 2024 - 8:53 PM

Photo Credit: Matt Matasci

Guns N’ Roses have unveiled an AI-generated music video for their recent single “The General.” The animated clip intersperses a narrative story with footage of the band performing live.

The video sees the band performing the song, as their human forms become animated versions of themselves. In a press release, it notes that “Between the concert footage, [the video] dives into the subconscious of a young boy who stares down the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process. The result is unlike anything the band has done before and continues a longstanding historic tradition of bold visuals from Guns N’ Roses.” The legendary group worked with Dan Potter, the creative director of London-based studio Creative Works. Check it out below.

The band played “The General” live for the first time at their show at the Hollywood Bowl last year as part of their North American tour, which concluded in Mexico City in November. The track follows their previously released song “Perhaps.”