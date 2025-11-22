Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Announce 20th Anniversary Box Set For Howl Featuring 5 Previously Unheard Tracks For January 2026 Release

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (BRMC) is exciting fans by releasing a special box set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their important album, Howl. This deluxe edition will be available on January 30, 2026, through [PIAS]. It offers a nostalgic look at an important time in the band’s history and includes five new tracks that both longtime fans and newcomers are sure to enjoy.
When Howl was released in 2005, it showed a big change for BRMC. The band moved away from the electric guitar sound that their fans were used to. Instead, they tried a simpler style influenced by folk, blues, and gospel music. This brave move highlighted the band’s ability to try new things with their music. The album successfully tapped into the authentic emotion of Americana and showcased a more mature side of their musical development.
Critics noticed this change. SPIN praised the album for simplifying its sound to provide a more thoughtful and genuine musical experience, comparing it to Bruce Springsteen’s reflective songs. NME agreed, describing Howl as an emotional expression that beautifully combined country, folk, and gospel influences.
The 20th-anniversary edition of Howl is coming out in different formats for everyone’s taste. The Deluxe Box set offers a rich experience, while the double vinyl LP and single CD provide simpler options. Fans can expect this special release to honor an essential BRMC album and include new, unreleased content. As excitement grows, it will remind listeners of Howl’s bold style and lasting influence.
3LP Box Set
LP 1: Howl
Shuffle Your Feet
Howl
Devil’s Waitin’
Ain’t No Easy Way
Still Suspicion Holds You Tight
Fault Line
Promise
Weight Of The World
Restless Sinner
Gospel Song
Complicated Situation
Sympathetic Noose
The Line
Open Invitation
LP 2: Alternative Versions
Restless Sinner (One More Take)
Wishing Well (Acoustic Demo)
Sympathetic Noose (Alternative Version 3)
Weight Of The World (Alternative Version)
Open Invitation (Instrumental)
LP 3: The Howl Sessions
Grind My Bones
Mercy (Extended)
Wishing Well
Steal A Ride
Feel It Now
Pretend
20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION:
BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB
Howl
Ltd White 3LP Boxset / 2LP / CD
Preorder: https://t.co/19o1c9qj3K
BRMC are celebrating the 20th birthday of their rip roaring third album with a fresh remaster & an epic boxset featuring exclusive alternative versions,… pic.twitter.com/Zn7gqM8ov0
— resident (@residentmusic) November 18, 2025
Photo Credit is Owen Ela