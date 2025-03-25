mxdwn Music

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

March 25th, 2025 - 9:26 PM

Photo Credit: marv watson

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club recently announced their Fall 2025 North America tour, commemorating the 20th anniversary of their studio album, Howl. Marking the band’s first headlining tour in almost five years. 

 

The tour will kick off in Santa Ana, CA, before hitting up major cities across the country like New York, Chicago, Austin, Philadelphia, Denver, and more before ending back in San Francisco, CA. 

 

The band will also be releasing a deluxe vinyl edition of their album Howl, featuring unreleased tracks and four LP’s from the 2005 recording session. General admission tickets will go on sale on March 28 at 10 a.m. 

 

NME said of Howl, “From the deep-fried southern gothic feel of opener ‘Shuffle’ to the parting bars of head-rushing album closer ‘The Line’, Howl is at its dark heart an homage to American folk music,” stated from Glide Magazine

 

Sept 25          Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *

Sept 21          Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

Sept 23          Vancouver BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

Sept 24          Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

Sept 25          Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

Sept 27          Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

Sept 28          Denver, CO @ Summit Denver ^

Sept 30          Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave ^

Oct 1              Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^

Oct 3              Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

Oct 5              Toronto, ON @ History ^

Oct 7              Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre ^

Oct 8              Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

Oct 10            New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

Oct 11            Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

Oct 12            Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Oct 14            Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

Oct 15            Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #

Oct 17            Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Oct 18            Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

Oct 19            Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre #

Oct 21            Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

Oct 22            San Diego, CA @ Observatory #

Oct 23            Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

Oct 25            San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

Click HERE to purchase tickets.


