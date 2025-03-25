Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 25th, 2025 - 9:26 PM

Photo Credit: marv watson

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club recently announced their Fall 2025 North America tour, commemorating the 20th anniversary of their studio album, Howl. Marking the band’s first headlining tour in almost five years.

The tour will kick off in Santa Ana, CA, before hitting up major cities across the country like New York, Chicago, Austin, Philadelphia, Denver, and more before ending back in San Francisco, CA.

The band will also be releasing a deluxe vinyl edition of their album Howl, featuring unreleased tracks and four LP’s from the 2005 recording session. General admission tickets will go on sale on March 28 at 10 a.m.

NME said of Howl, “From the deep-fried southern gothic feel of opener ‘Shuffle’ to the parting bars of head-rushing album closer ‘The Line’, Howl is at its dark heart an homage to American folk music,” stated from Glide Magazine.

Sept 25 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *

Sept 21 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

Sept 23 Vancouver BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

Sept 24 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

Sept 25 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

Sept 27 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

Sept 28 Denver, CO @ Summit Denver ^

Sept 30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave ^

Oct 1 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^

Oct 3 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

Oct 5 Toronto, ON @ History ^

Oct 7 Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre ^

Oct 8 Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

Oct 10 New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

Oct 11 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

Oct 12 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Oct 14 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

Oct 15 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #

Oct 17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Oct 18 Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

Oct 19 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre #

Oct 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

Oct 22 San Diego, CA @ Observatory #

Oct 23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

Oct 25 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

Click HERE to purchase tickets.



