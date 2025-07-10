Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Requests US Dept. of Homeland Security to Cease and Desist After They Allegedly Used Their Song in an Advertisement Without Permission

Home News Leila DeJoui July 10th, 2025 - 8:21 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The rock band, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, has requested the US Department of Homeland Security to cease and desist after their song was allegedly used in an advertisement without their permission. The band is the latest band to be added to the extensive list, after the official US Homeland Security Instagram account allegedly used the band’s cover of Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” according to an article by Flood Magazine.

Their song was recorded last year for the mini-series which appeared on Netflix, A Man in Full. The series was concerning Tom Wolfe’s novel, in a propagandistic Reel for the Border Patrol. “It’s obvious that you don’t respect Copyright Law and Artist Rights any more than you respect Habeas Corpus and Due Process rights, not to mention the separation of Church and State per the US Constitution,” said Black Rebel Motor Cycle Club.

The band had posted a statement on their Instagram account which addressed the situation. The picture they posted was of the official Instagram account for the US Department of Homeland Security. They circled the post that allegedly uses the song and the caption calls them out for using their song without their acknowledgement or permission.