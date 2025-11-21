Alice Glass Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Mercy Kill”

Home News Steven Taylor November 21st, 2025 - 3:49 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Electronic and punk musician Alice Glass has released a new track, “Mercy Kill.” The track, her second release this year following July’s “Catch and Release” are both tastes of a larger project the artist is expected to release in 2026. The new single comes with a video, which can be found on the singer’s YouTube channel.

Described as a “high voltage and glitchy” track, the accompanying video is as erratic and eccentric as the song itself. Directed by Yulia Shur, the video was filmed on 16mm with the reels later being corroded by chemicals, damaging the tapes and causing distortions. The end result is a gritty, bizarre and intense effect overlaid upon the black and white visuals to further accompany the corrupted and off-putting energy of the song. The visuals are the result entirely of the corrosive damage, with no digital effects allegedly being used. It all comes together to really suit the harsh and aggressive sounds of the song – intense overblown electronica featuring near indecipherable lyrics from Glass herself. The video also stars Glass for the most part, including shots of her against a light and misty backdrop dressed in a white, bridal-like gown. Another shot shows her cloaked in darkness with what appears to be horns and heavy amounts of makeup. Visuals of a black and a white horse also appear throughout the video.

“Mercy Kill” marks the second of Glass’s releases this year after “Catch and Release.” The singer began her solo career with 2022 debut album PREY//IV and released some collaborative works in 2024. While details are sparse, the two aforementioned 2025 releases are said to be a taste of what can be expected from Glass in the new year.