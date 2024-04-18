Alice Glass Shares Electronic Reimagining Of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Drown”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2024 - 1:10 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to consequence.net, Alice Glass has shared a cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’s 1992 song “Drown.” Produced by longtime collaborator Jupiter Keyes, Glass’s cover reimagines the song with an electronic arrangement. Over a bed of synths, samples and percussion, The artist carries the melody with her signature and stunning vocals. In a statement, Glass described the cover as an act of artistic fidelity.

“I believe in the power of art to transcend betrayal and disappointment. ‘Drown’ is not just a cover; it’s a testament to resilience and artistic integrity. This track was created after we were asked to be a part of an exciting compilation that ultimately didn’t end up happening. But I didn’t want that to stop us from sharing our interpretation of this iconic Smashing Pumpkins track. This release is a declaration of autonomy and a reminder that true artistry cannot be stifled by broken promises.” said Glass.

In other news, the press release for “Drown” hints that the cover arrives ahead of “a new project due this summer.” Next month, Glass will team up with The Garden to open some dates in Texas and Colorado.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson